Burgin students act out

April Ellis

Herald Staff

For the last five years, Burgin High School has taken a different approach to teaching the dangers of drug addiction. Family Resource Coordinator Sharon Perkins and teacher Megan Berketis have moved drug prevention education from the classroom to the stage.

As part of Berketis’ English class, comprised of sophomores and juniors, the students interviewed police, emergency medical personnel, the coroner, a drug enforcement agency officer, emergency room nurses, a judge and most importantly, recovering addicts. The purpose of the interviews was for the students to develop a more realistic view of the effects drugs can have on someone’s life from their health, incarceration, damage with family relationships and sometimes death.