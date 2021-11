GWENDOLYN ROBINSON

Gwendolyn Kay Robinson, 65, wife of Connie Roy Robinson of Willisburg, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 20, 1955, in Bourbon County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Howard and Alma Jean Mynear.

She was a registered nurse at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center and a member of the Mt. Freedom Baptist Church.