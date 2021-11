DAVID SHEWMAKER

David Lee Shewmaker, 78, of Harrodsburg, the husband of Susan Murphy Shewmaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home.

Born April 8, 1943, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late John Bell and Margaret Leonidas (Bissett) Shewmaker.

He was a retired insurance salesman and had owned and operated Edwards and Sullivan Insurance Agency. A former stock broker, he was a US Army Reserve veteran and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Danville.