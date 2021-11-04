JANET GOODMAN

Janet Elizabeth Goodman, 86, of Harrodsburg, widow of Dr. Robert Goodman Sr., died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born Oct. 15, 1935, in Floyd County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Elizabeth (Moore) Ward.

She was a retired orthodontic tech from Dr. Robert Goodman’s PSC practice and a former member of the Harrodsburg Women’s Club.

Survivors include: one daughter, Jamie Lynn (Woody Holt) Goodman of Harrodsburg; one son, Dr. Robert “Robbie” (Tina) Goodman Jr. of Harrodsburg; one sister, Lorraine Prather of Frankfort; one brother, Edward Lee (Delores) Ward of VanLear; four grandchildren, Carissa (Justin) Horn, Chelsea (Brian) Stamper, Haley Spivey and Tate (Mary Beth) Spivey; and four great-grandchildren, Lane and Kora Horn and Stella and Heidi Stamper.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Ward.

A private family gathering is planned.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: Galilean Home, 712 S Fork Church Rd, Liberty, KY 42539.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Paid Obit