Gabe Blair Brings Home Trophy Catch For Mercer Bass Fishing

The Mercer County Senior bass fishing team was on the water again this weekend at the TNT Classic on Green River.

Team members Gabe Blair and Mason Cheek finished in the top 10. Blair brought home the big bass trophy with Blair’s smallmouth weighing at 4.78 pounds. Together they weighed in two smallmouth bass for 5.71 pounds.

“Both anglers fished in the rain and gave it their all. At the end of the day they were cold and wet, but came off the water smiling,” said Bass Fishing Coach Peri Blair. Chris Blair was the boat captain for the weekend.