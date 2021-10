ERNEST NAVE

Ernest W. Nave, 78, of Burgin, husband of Lenora Bradshaw Nave, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 20, 1942, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Ernest Winfield Nave and the late Della (Hayslett) Coleman.

He was a retired Bright’s Bottle Gas employee, was a US Army veteran and a member of the Burgin Christian Church.