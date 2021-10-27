Titans Fall In First Round Of 12th Region Volleyball Tournament

Wesley Bird

Trevor Ellis

Herald Staff

Wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer volleyball team (13-13) lost in four sets to the Southwestern Warriors (16-13), 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-16, in the first round of 12th region play Monday night.

Senior Haven Six got Mercer on the board first with a nice set, 1-0, but Southwestern answered back with two straight points of their own until a service fault evened it up, 2-2. The two teams seemed evenly matched as the Warriors would earn a point on a spike and then the Titans would respond with a set by Six to Jai Piazza for a hard spike, 4-4.

Southwestern went on a three point run with hard serves to the back line of Mercer until Piazza was able to get a spike past the Southwestern front line, 8-8. Southwestern went on a five point run with the Warriors finding holes just behind Mercer’s front line, 9-13. A Warrior’s service error stopped the scoring run, 10-13, but they picked right back up with another four points as momentum started to shift their way, 10-17. Mercer fought back with a much needed point from senior Elle Prewitt and a good serve by Six, 12-17.

Southwestern continued to find holes in Mercer’s defense as they extended their lead, 12-21. Prewitt got Mercer headed in the right direction with two straight points, one at the net and the other on a serve, 14-21. Southwestern would go on to close out the first set as the Titans just seemed off their game, 16-25.

Southwestern kept the same momentum from the opening set and came out with six straight points, 0-6. After Mercer’s head coach Lynn Flach called a timeout, her team fought back with a run of their own with Southwestern making some errors at the net, 4-7. The Warriors put two quick points past Mercer’s frontline, 4-9, until a service error gave the ball to the Titans, 5-9. Mercer struggled to set the ball as Southwestern continued to pepper the back line and extended their lead, 5-13. Some miscommunication by the Warriors and a hard fought rally ended in a three point run by Mercer, 8-14.

Taylor Murphy made a great dig to get the ball to Piazza for a point as the Warriors were prematurely celebrating, 10-15. A double hit and a bad serve from the Titans gave the Warriors two easy points,1 1-17. Junior Jamesyn White had a pretty spike to stop the Warriors scoring streak, 12-17. Mercer started to gain some ground with good play from Prewitt and Teigh Yeast, 15-17.

For the rest of the story, including the result of the district championship