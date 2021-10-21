FALLON CASEY

 Skip to content

Fallon Grey Casey, 4-months old, daughter of Jesse Casey and Katielynn Conyers, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born June 10, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

