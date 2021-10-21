FALLON CASEY By Harrodsburg Herald | October 21, 2021 | 0 FALLON CASEY FALLON CASEY Fallon Grey Casey, 4-months old, daughter of Jesse Casey and Katielynn Conyers, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born June 10, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KRISTIN NOEL October 21, 2021 | No Comments » WILLIAM JONES October 21, 2021 | No Comments » RITA CERRATO October 21, 2021 | No Comments » JULIE BARNETT October 21, 2021 | No Comments » Elana Marie Irwin Perkins October 20, 2021 | No Comments »