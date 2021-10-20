Weekender For Oct. 21-28: Farmers Market, Tricks And Treats At Shakertown And More

Robert Moore

This Saturday is your last chance to enjoy the Mercer County Farmers Market at the Fairgrounds. Saturday, Oct. 23, will be the last market of the year, so hustle on down to the fairgrounds for one last chance at the best of what Mercer County has to offer.

Get your Halloween candy fix early this year. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will host trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

It’s a great time of the year to get lost. Both local corn mazes are open. Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Wednesdays to Sundays through Halloween. Admission is $10, including the pumpkin of your choice, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. Check out www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066 for more information.

Daynabrook Greenhouse (135 Dunn Lane) is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Activities include wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, playgrounds, bounce houses, pedal cars and a complimentary pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up. Concessions, zip line and fall decorations are available for additional cost. For more information, call 859-734-7863 or visit their Facebook page.

Everything leads up to Halloween, with the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Main Street in Harrodsburg on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. For more details about the upcoming Halloween festivities, check out the special preview.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Oct. 21

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Chuckies BBQ. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Oct. 22

• Trick-or-treating at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4:30 p.m. Activities include hayrides, live music, food and drink, bonfires and costume contest. Pricing: $5 (children aged 3 and up). Free for children aged 2 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same contact info as above.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Scott Collins at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Movie night at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). family movie night on the Roof opens at 6:30 (bring blankets or lawn chairs). Movie start when it’s dark (7:15ish). Popcorn and water provided. Facebook: HBC Kids Harrodsburg or 859-734-2339.

• Friday Family Flick featuring “Hocus Pocus” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Starts 7 p.m. Children under 12 must bring an adult. Masks and social distancing recommended. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Taylor Road at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market. Last farmers market of the year.

• Trick-or-treating at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4:30 p.m. Activities include hayrides, live music, food and drink, bonfires and costume contest. Pricing: $5 (children aged 3 and up). Free for children aged 2 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same contact info as above.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the New Beckham County Ramblers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Live music by Andrea Gross & Derek at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande. Cancelled.



• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

Sunday, Oct. 24

• Youth Rodeo at Triple Cross Cowboy Church (1250 Industry Road). Barrels, poles, goat tying, mutton busting, breakaway roping, team roping, chute dogging and steer riding. $5 per carload. Starts 2 p.m. Call Rusty at 859-649-9304.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Oct. 28

• Live music by Nick & Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Piggin’ Out. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) Registration for Halloween costume contest starts 7:30 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

