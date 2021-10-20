Trick-Or-Treating Times And More: 2021 Halloween Preview

Boos You Can Use!

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Editor’s Note: Please send any listing for upcoming Halloween events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

One thing you can say about Mercer County is we do Halloween right. The calendar may say the holiday is only one day, but folks here can stretch it out two weeks or more. And why not? Most holidays have some sort of obligation underneath all the gift wrapping, but Halloween is all about having fun. And candy. Don’t forget the candy.

So let’s take a look at everything Mercer County has in store–trick or treat–this year.

Trick-or-treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m. in Harrodsburg, Burgin and all of Mercer County.

The biggest celebration will be in downtown Harrodsburg, where the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program is holding the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. Local merchants, churches and agencies will be handing out candy. Also expect performances from the Thriller Dancers. For more information about the Night of the Great Pumpkin, check out the Harrodsburg First website, Downtown Harrodsburg.

But that’s not all, the Local Ice Cream Shop (322 East Office Street) will host the First Annual Boo Bash Costume Contest for newborns to age 12 with first and second place winners. There will also be a pet contest with a winner.

There will also be Cruzing For Candy at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street), which features classic cars and costumes as well as candy for the kids. 6-10 p.m.

The Harrodsburg Police Department (1300 Louisville Road) are also holding a Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 5 p.m. There will be costume contests for ages birth to 2, 3-5, 6-9 and 10-12. One winning entry will be selected from each group. Judging starts at 6 p.m.

Entries for pumpkin carving and pumpkin painting contests can be submitted Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3:30 p.m. First and second prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 859-734-5120.

Here’s a look at other upcoming Halloween festivities across Mercer County.

BURGIN

It’s going to get loud in Burgin, which is hosting the Halloween Hammer In on Friday, Oct. 29, starting at 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 8 p.m.

The Halloween Hammer In is hosted by the Blacksmiths of Kentucky at 200 East Main Street in Burgin. Watch talented artisans, meet Forged in Fire contestants and see how the process works. In addition, there will be food trucks, face painting and an auction to raise money for a scholarship for Burgin Independent Schools.

For more information visit the City of Burgin’s Facebook page.

CARPENTER’S CHRISTIAN CHURCH

There will be Trunk or Treat at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 Bypass) on Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m. In addition to candy-and we can’t overstate the importance of the candy-there will also be inflatables, food, games and a photo booth. For more information, call 859-734-0670 or visit their Facebook page.

DEVINE’S FIELD OF HORROR The Field of Horror happens at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, starting around 7:30 p.m. Get lost in the dark with the rustling corn and Children of the Corn, Jason, Freddy, Pinhead, Saw, Exorcist and more. Admission is $10. For more information, visit www.devinescornmaze.com or 859-613-5066.

KAMP KENNEDY MARINA

Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster) is holding their Halloween Party, which features Hey Mista DJ Service, on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $15, with food provided.

Check out their Facebook page for more information.

HAUNTED FRONTIER AT OLD FORT HARROD

Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) returns. The event runs from Thursday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 31, starting at dark to 10 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3314.

SHAKERTOWN

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) is diving into spooky season ahead of everyone. Shakertown is hosting trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

In addition to candy, you can also take a hayride, enjoy live music, food and drink and-in case it gets cold at night-warm up by the bonfires. There will also be kids crafts and costume contests.

But Shakertown isn’t done with Halloween. There will also be a Kiwanis Halloween 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting 9:30 a.m. with check-in at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress for the costume contest, with additional awards for top male and female runners by age groups.

Kids will also have a fun run with the a one mile “Wizard Chase.”

Then there’s the BOO! Cruise on Saturday, Oct. 30. Ride out on the Kentucky River. Enjoy riding in a real old-timey riverboat and enjoy a costume contest, games, spooky stories and enjoy light refreshments.

For more information, or to register for the 5K Run/Walk or the Wizard Chase, visit shakervillageky.org.