SALVATORE PARADISE

Salvatore Dennis Paradise, 73, of Harrodsburg, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was born Sept. 15, 1948, to the late Salvatore and Mary Paradise.

Salvatore was a graduate of Penn State University, a Peace Corps alumnus and a retired employee of Harrodsburg Comprehensive Care.

In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the local animal shelter, walking dogs and encouraging pet adoptions. Friends nicknamed him “the Dog Whisperer.” Sal also supported the conservation of trees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Dolorus Paradise.

Survivors include one brother, David Paradise; two sisters, Cynthia (Richard) Miller and Donna (William) Scheuring; one niece, Diane Miller; and one special friend, Sharon Fledderman.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of arrangements. Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

