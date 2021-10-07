MARK HARRIS

Mark Dwayne Harris, 60, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.

He was born in Lexington, to the late James Franklin Harris (1907-1990) and Nellie Mae Carroll (1919-1979).

He was a retiree from the Fayette County Public School Operations Department.

In 1980, he married the love of his life, the girl next store, Bonnie Fay Wafford Harris. They enjoyed 40 happy years together. Mark was saved by grace into the Family of God in a small church in Alabama. He loved God and he loved his country.

Survivors include: wife, Bonnie Fay Wafford Harris; daughter Charity Short (son in-law Jody L. Short); son Mark Lee Harris (daughter in-law Angela M. Godby Harris); five granddaughters, Mae L. Harris, Annabelle F. Short, Autumn S. Harris, Caroline J. Short, and June R. Harris; one grandson, Tucker J. Harris; brother James Edward Harris; sister Linda Mae Harris Kincaid; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.kerrbrothers.com.

Paid Obit