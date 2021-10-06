Gabe Blair Reels In Points For Mercer County Bass Fishing

The Mercer County Bass team competed this past weekend at the Big Bass Bonanza on Cumberland Lake.

They had three team boats fishing against 118 other school boats. Gabe Blair finished 44th with two fish, clinching AOY/AddBass Championship race points for the team.

It was a really tough day out on the water. J.C. Howard, Hope Lanham, Braylon Ellis and Kaden Jones also competed this past weekend.

The team’s next big tournament will be the Bradley Roy Open this coming weekend, Oct. 9-10, which is the largest high school fishing tournament in the state.