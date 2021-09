DOROTHY BOTTOM

Dorothy J. Bottom, 83, of Harrodsburg, widow of Bobby Lee Bottom, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 12, 1938, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl (Taylor) Carrier.

She was a retired seamstress from Cricketeer Manufacturing and a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.