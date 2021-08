JOHN WESLEY HARDIN SR.

John Wesley Hardin, Sr., 74, Harrodsburg, husband of Shirley Jewell Johnson Hardin, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at home.

Born Nov. 24, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Russell Oliver and Cinda Rella (Combs) Hardin.

He was a retired engineering tech for Fuller, Mossbarger & May Engineers Inc. and was a member of the Shakertown Baptist church.