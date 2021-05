Bobby Ray Payne Jr., 54, of Harrodsburg, fiancée of Amy Peavler, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 2, 1966, in Fayette County, he was the son of Kathy Locker.

He was a member of the Chapel Hill Baptist Church and was a pipeline laborer for the Laborers Local 189 Union in Lexington.