Mary Lee Carmickle Cinnamon, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of Leon Cinnamon Sr., died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home.

Born May 28, 1932, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Hubert and Minnie Etta (Meredith) Carmickle.

She was an LPN and worked as industrial nurse for Fischer’s and Hallmack Manufacturing and local nursing homes and was a member of the Pioneer Baptist Church and attended the Temple Baptist Church in Danville.