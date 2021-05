Edna Mae Hager Ball, 91, widow of Ernest Delbert Ball, formerly of Burgin, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home in Plantation, Florida.

Born Sept. 24, 1929, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Luther and the late May (Green) Hager.

Survivors include: one daughter, Deborah (David) Lester of Weston, Florida; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was a retired Corning Glass Works employee and a member of Burgin Baptist Church.