Lady Bulldogs Fall To St. Patrick

Doug Brown

Contributing Writer

[email protected]

The Lady Bulldogs(3-7) faced off against St. Patrick(5-6) Saturday, May 1. The Lady Bulldogs played a tight game, but several runs by St. Patrick in the seventh inning led to the Lady Bulldogs’ defeat (9-7).

The first inning saw a slight advantage for the Lady Saints, with St. Patrick scoring one run and the Lady Bulldogs none. Junior Brittany Yates prevented St. Patrick from making many plays by striking out two batters and grounding out another.

In the second inning St. Patrick took control, scoring three consecutive runs, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to recover and end the inning down four. The Lady Bulldogs responded with a Hannah Sewell two-RBI play, scoring eighth graders Ella Mhyre and Jemma Jenkins.

The Lady Bulldogs began to change the tide of the game in the third inning, holding St. Patrick runless, with only one batter reaching base. The Lady Bulldogs put another run on the board as Junior Grace Cocanougher batted Yates in to make the score 4-3.

