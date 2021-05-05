Burgin Battles Washington County To A Draw

Doug Brown

Contributing Writer

The Burgin Bulldogs (6-8-1) faced off against the Washington County Commanders (1-12) in the rain Wednesday, April 28, in a close game that eventually ended in a tie, 10-10.

The Bulldogs had a rocky start to the game after two errors granted Washington two runs in the first inning. The Bulldogs carried those struggles to the plate after a strikeout and a double play back to back ended the first inning.

The Burgin Bulldogs play away at Frankfort Christian Friday, May 7, at 6:45 p.m. Burgin also plays a double header at Elliott County Saturday, May 8 at noon and 2 p.m.

