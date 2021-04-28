Burgin Completes Audits

Jennifer Marsh

The City of Burgin announced the completion of their audit at their Tuesday, April 20, regular meeting of the city council.

“We are glad to finally be able to move forward after being hamstrung for so long by the mess we inherited. The process has been long and frankly frustrating and the lack of previous effective accounting and Covid have extended this process far longer than we had hoped,” said Mayor Jim Caldwell. “Thanks to the efforts of our staff, accountants and auditors and with no small effort from the council it is now resolved and we can move forward.”

Burgin has not had a completed audit since 2011 which prevented state and federal funding as well as grant applications.

The city has complied with state statutes by issuing the required financial statements for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2020. The city is also in compliance with the audit requirement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, bringing an end to the noncompliance the city has had for the last several years.

“I am thrilled that we have now completed the audit which will open many more opportunities for the community of Burgin. I’m incredibly proud of the hard and diligent work that the city clerks have accomplished,” said Jamie Keebortz, council member. “It’s because of their dedication that we were able to get it completed after several years of not having one finished.”

The next meeting of the Burgin City Council will be Tuesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.