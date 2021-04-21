Calhoun Indicted For 2020 Murder

Editor’s Note: Due to a production error, the wrong image was used in the version of this story that ran in this week’s print edition.

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted for a murder that happened last year.

Gerald Lamont Calhoun, 50, of 218 Hill Street, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2020, and charged with killing Hagen B. Whittaker with a firearm. According to the uniform citation, Calhoun admitted to moving Whittaker’s body and dumping it near Bright Leaf Golf Course in “an attempt to conceal it from possible discovery.”

Calhoun has been held at Boyle County Detention Center since his arrest last year.

The arresting officer, Capt. Scott Elder of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said both shooter and victim “were very acquainted.”

“It was a drug deal gone awry,” Elder told the Harrodsburg Herald last year.

Investigators began searching for Whittaker after his family reported him missing earlier that same day. They provided information that led police to question Calhoun.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Calhoun was indicted by the Mercer Grand Jury for Whittaker’s murder, a capital offense and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony. Calhoun was denied bond.

