Mary Ison

Mary Lucinda Ison, 39, of Danville, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence. Born Aug. 27, 1981, in Montana, she was the daughter of Michael Hugh (Pam) Ison and the late Vickie Ann Hughes.