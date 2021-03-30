Terry Winburn By Harrodsburg Herald | March 30, 2021 | 0 Terry Lee Winburn, 64, of Harrodsburg, died March 20, 2021. Born Jan. 12, 1957, in Louisville, he was the son of the late Donald and Duffy (Berryman) Winburn. He was a retired University of Kentucky physical plant employee and was a Baptist. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Rev. Frederick Knickerbocker March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Kodi Mosley March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Clara Downs March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Donald Lyons March 30, 2021 | No Comments » Donald Lyons March 23, 2021 | No Comments »