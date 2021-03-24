Blood Drive On April 2

Win A T-Shirt With Blood Donation

Image: Kentucky Blood Center

The Kentucky Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Friday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg).

Donors will be entered to win a $50 Walmart gift card.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Kentucky hospitals continue to transfuse blood to patients at higher rates than normal. Kentucky Blood Center, which provides blood to 70-plus Kentucky hospitals relies on volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves as often as possible to help meet the needs of neighbors battling injury and illness.

In a time where many are saying, “Something’s gotta give,” the Kentucky Blood Center appreciates the thousands of individuals who roll up their sleeves and answer the call to give blood. As a thank you, donors at the upcoming blood drive will receive a great t-shirt.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

Blood Drive

Friday, April 2

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

(133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg)

