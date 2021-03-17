Tag Team Preaching For Holy Week Starting March 29

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Holy Week is March 29 through April 4 this year and the Mercer Ministerial Association has decided to celebrate with three evenings of “Tag Team” preaching at Southside Christian Church, located at 1950 Danville Road. It will be held at 7 p.m each night on Monday, March 29; Wednesday, March 31; and Friday, April 2.

“Our desire is to bring our community and churches together for Holy week,” said Steven Dresen, president of the Mercer Ministerial Association. “We thought three evenings would be easier to attend than the lunch hour rotation we have done in the past.”

According to Dresen, Monday’s devotional will feature pastors Terry Morrison and Phil Yates, Wednesday’s will feature pastors Seth Widner and Virgil Hill and Friday’s devotional will feature a panel of pastors to bring together the teachings of the previous two evenings.

Pastor Donald Wayne Smith of Centennial Baptist Church, a member of the Mercer Ministerial Association, said coming together for the glory of Jesus is the goal.

“We know the theme of the cross is to reconcile with Christ, we need to reconcile with each other as well,” said Smith. “We are intentional in bringing diverse ethnic and denominations together. We believe Jesus would want us to be working together.”

