Lady Bulldogs Score First Win Of Season

Spencer Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (1-7) hosted the Frankfort Christian Academy Lady Royals (4-8) on Monday, Feb. 21. Not only did Burgin avenge their previous loss on Feb. 13, they also secured their first victory of the year, winning 42-41 in a close fought battle.

The game started slowly, with both teams playing lock down defense, holding each other under double digits in the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs defense held the Lady Royals to their lowest number of points all season. Burgin Head Coach Keith Monson said that was a huge factor in the win.

“We’re young and we are quick, we just have to learn when to get in position defensively,” Monson said. “We’ve worked all year on it and they’re finally getting where they are supposed to be when they need to be.”

