Betsy Ruth Yates Napier, 71, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 5, 1949, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lucian and Rosalind Morris (Hawkins) Yates Jr.

She was a retired Corning Inc. employee and a member of the First Baptist Church on Broadway.