Calhoun Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Gerald Calhoun is pleading not guilty to the charges against him, which include murder.

Calhoun, 50, of Harrodsburg, appeared in court via video conferencing on Monday. He has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the uniform citation, Calhoun was arrested on North College Street at 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Calhoun admitted to killing Hagen B. Whittaker with a firearm, According to the uniform citation. He admitted to moving Whittaker’s body and dumping it near Bright Leaf Golf Course, where it had been found earlier that day. According to the uniform citation, he admitted to moving the body in “an attempt to conceal it from possible discovery.”

The arresting officer, Capt. Scott Elder of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said Calhoun and Whittaker “were very acquainted.”

“It was a drug deal gone awry,” Elder said.

