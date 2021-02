Norma Jean Hazelwood, 83, of Salvisa, widow of Charles K. Hazelwood, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 16, 1937, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Genevia (Stratton) Parker.

She had worked as a meat packager at Hockersmith Meat Processing and had been a cook at Family Affair Restaurant and Catering.