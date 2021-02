Michael Joseph Vah Sr., 84, of Harrodsburg, widower of Shirley Barker Vah, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home.

Born Dec. 6, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Michael and Anne (Yukas) Vah.

He was a retired tech supervisor for Signet-Modine, was a US Navy veteran, a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, V.F.W. and American Legion.