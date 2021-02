Jaylen LeRashon Whitley, 26, of Danville, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born May 26, 1994, in Danville, he was the son of Jeffrey L. Whitley and Robin Stigall, both of Danville.

He was a 2012 graduate of Mercer County High School, where he played football for the Titans. He was employed at American Greetings in Danville and was a member of the Centennial Baptist Church.