Elizabeth “Jane” Friedman, 69, widow of Harris A. Friedman, died Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021.

Born Aug. 13, 1951, in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Mary E. Vaught Wild.

She was a 1973 graduate of the University of Kentucky’s College of Education Speech and Hearing and was the owner of Logan’s Security in Lexington.