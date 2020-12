PATSY HAYSLETT

Patsy W. Hayslett, 92, of Harrodsburg, widow of Elmer Clyde Hayslett, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 26, 1928, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Truman Lee and the late Helen (Wilder) Wilham.

She was a homemaker and was an active member of the Burgin United Methodist Church.