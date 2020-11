MICHAEL ARMSTRONG

Michael Orville Armstrong, 71, of Harrodsburg, husband of Debbie VanArsdall Armstrong, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at his residence.

Born Nov. 17, 1949, in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Mitchell and Okie Reed Armstrong.

He was a retired teacher at Mercer County Vocational and Technical School, taught at the Garrard County Vo-Tech and at Northpoint Training Center and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky.