ANN MARGARET LOGUE

Ann Margaret Logue, 52, of Harrodsburg died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Born April 30, 1968, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of James Donald Logue and the late Anna Reed Elliott.

She was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the U.S.S. Emory S. Land; had a licensed practical nurse degree; had worked at the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital; was a private duty nurse; and was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.