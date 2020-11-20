Polaris Recalls 18,400 Vehicles Due To Possible Clutch Failure

Polaris Inc. is recalling approximately 18,400 vehicles off road vehicles due to the possibility of clutch failure.

Polaris is recalling 2020-2021 RZR PRO XP and PRO XP4 and 2021 RZR Turbo S, Turbo S4, XP Turbo and XP 4 Turbo ROV.

Under certain conditions, the vehicles may have an increased risk of primary (drive) clutch failure, which, according to the manufacturer, can cause debris and clutch components to be ejected from the clutch housing, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers. This condition typically occurs under high- load, low speed conditions (e.g., high boost vehicle launch, high RPM belt slip, launching with simultaneous brake and throttle application), Polaris said in a press release. There have been no reported injuries, according to the company’s website.

Consumers should immediately stop using the affected vehicles. Polaris has notified dealers and contacted affected registered owners by mail and email if available.

For more information, visit online at polaris.com. To search off-road recalls by model or vehicle identification number (VIN), visit the Off-Road Safety Recalls page.

Consumer can call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time, Monday through Friday.