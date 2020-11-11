Tourist Commission Reevaluates Marketing Efforts

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission has moved their annual calendar of events online.

At last week’s meeting, Chairman Mike Inman said the tourist commission was not going to print the calendar this year because it was out of date as soon as it was printed. In previous years, the tourist commission sent out a call for events in late fall for the next year.

Some local attractions already submitted their information, even though the tourist commission has not sent out a letter soliciting dates.

Inman said he’d like for 101 Business Solutions, which created the tourist commission’s new website, to develop a new digital version for the website, which could be updated in a more timely manner.

He said the commission will continue collecting information for the calendar.

