Celebrating Mercer’s Veterans On Veteran’s Day

Here are some of our favorite stories honoring our veterans just in time for Veterans Day.

Vietnam Vet Looks Back On Service With Pride

George Gibson likes to sit in the shade with his wife of 49 years, Connie, and watch the squirrels.

But 50 years ago, Gibson was involved in some of the fiercest fighting in the Vietnam War.

A lot of living has happened since then. He fought in a war. Married. Raised two children. Had a career. But to Gibson, it all seemed to happen in the blink of an eye.

“Where does the time go?” he asks.

A Veteran’s Story: William Claycomb

The morning of Sept. 17, 1943, was a hectic one for William Conrad Claycomb. Claycomb, 19, was scheduled to ship out to North Africa the next day and had to catch a train from Louisville to Norfolk, Virginia, that afternoon.

On top of getting ready for his deployment, he was also rushing to be married. Claycomb and Dorothy Sexton wed only hours before his train left the station. It would be almost three years and Claycomb would survive many battles before seeing his bride again in 1945.

During Claycomb’s tour of duty with the 45th Infantry Division, he earned five battle stars, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and countless campaign ribbons. He fought in Sicily, Anzio and Rome as well as southern France.

Korean Vet Albert Taylor Receives Peace Medal

Harrodsburg native Albert Taylor will be the recipient of the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal this Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m. This commemorative medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to United States servicemen and women who served in the Korean War.

The medal was originally presented to veterans who returned to South Korea through the Revisit Program. The honor has since expanded to veterans who cannot travel to Korea.

Taylor served in the Korean War from 1950-52 and spent five years in the US Army Reserves.

“I spent 14 months on the front lines,” said Taylor. “It was hard times.”

Garland Hoskins Won’t Forget D-Day

Every year, on June 6, Dallas Waterfill calls his friend Garland Hoskins and asks him: “Where were you on this day in 1944?”

Hoskins 93, still remembers. After 72 years, he can still reel off his serial number.

On June 6, 1944, Hoskins was a green recruit with the 101st Airborne Division, the “Screaming Eagles.” He was an 18-year-old kid from Anderson County who was about to take part in one of the largest military operations in history, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. D-Day.

Hoskins had just been shipped to England direct from boot camp. He’d never been out of the country before. According to Hoskins, he’d hardly been out of Anderson County before.

“I think I went to Lawrenceburg one time,” he joked.

