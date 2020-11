Harold John Hulette, 95, of Burgin, widower of Hazel Perkins Hulette, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 1, 1925, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Ira Payne and Pearl Eason Hulette.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a retired tank operator in the Melting Department at Corning Glass and was a member and deacon of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church.