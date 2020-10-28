Resurfacing On Beaumont Will Be Finished This Week

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The biggest news to come out of the latest meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission is that the resurfacing of Beaumont Avenue should be finished this week and that contractors will move on to Greenville Street where they will finish out the year. That’s according to Commissioner Charlie Mattingly, who oversees the city road department.

On Monday night, Mattingly asked the commissioners to amend a city ordinance covering the street repairs made by Atmos after replacing gas lines. Mattingly said Atmos had stopped using blacktop and started using concrete. He asked to amend the ordinance to stipulate Atmos use six inches of concrete instead of 1.5 inches of asphalt. The commission voted unanimously to amend the ordinance. They will give it second reading at their next meeting.

