Protecting Your Right To Vote

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has provided guidance to protect voters from intimidation at the polls.

“Voting is your sacred right. Don’t let anyone take it away – know your rights,” Adams said in a press release.

Make A Plan And Protect Your Vote

• Know and plan ahead how, when and where you will vote. Visit www.GoVoteKY.com to find information about your requested absentee ballot, voting early in-person and voting on Election day.

• Rely on trusted sources for election information. In Kentucky, your trusted sources are the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Board of Elections and your County Clerks. Report any misinformation about the elections to the Secretary of State’s Office at 1-502-564-3490 or [email protected]

Who’s Permitted In The Voting Room

Kentucky law is very specific about who may be in the voting room during the hours the polls are open for voting. The only people who may legally be in the voting room are:

• Precinct Election Officers

• Voters

• Anyone assisting a voter

• Voting machine technicians allowed by the county board of election

• A minor may accompany the voter into a voting booth or other private area provided for casting a vote, at the voter’s discretion

• Duly appointed challengers who have presented their written appointment

• Law enforcement officers—federal, state and local

• Members of the news media—for the limited purpose of filming the voting process.

The Role Of Challengers

Challengers may question the eligibility of a voter who presents himself at the polls.

Reasons a challenger may dispute a voter may include:

• The voter is not a duly registered voter in the precinct;

• The voter is not the person he claims to be

If a challenger “challenges” a person’s right to vote, this is communicated to the precinct election officer and not the voter. The voter and challenger must both sign the SBE 32—Oath of voter.

Challengers cannot electioneer or campaign, handle election materials, attempt to intimidate or harass a voter or precinct officer, behave in any manner to disrupt activities at the polling place or attempt to interfere with the proper conduct of the election.

If you witness voter intimidation or other unlawful conduct at the polls, the secretary of state’s office recommends reporting the incident to the Election Law Violation Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE (8683).

They will follow up with county election officials and federal, state or local law enforcement entities if needed.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.