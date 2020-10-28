Fiscal Court Makes Appointments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Fiscal Court made appointments and appropriations at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the last regular meeting before election day.

On Tuesday, the fiscal court appointed David Hopewell and Tiffany Yeast to the Mercer County Extension District Board for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

The magistrates also approved paying Boyle County Fiscal Court $29,000 for joint jail operations and approved transferring $250,0000 from the payroll and net profit fund to the joint jail fund. Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman said the transfer should get the county through to the end of the year.

