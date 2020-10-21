Local Students Go Back To School

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

School is back in session for both Mercer County and Burgin Independent after a seven month break due to COVID-19.

“We had an excellent first week of in-person instruction. The students were excited to be back in school and the teachers and administrators were thrilled to have students back in the buildings,” said Dennis Davis, superintendent of Mercer County Schools. “Everything ran smoothly and the students and staff are doing a wonderful job of implementing the Healthy at school plan. We are hoping to prolong In-person instruction as long as possible.”

For the complete story, read the Harrodsburg Herald print edition or subscribe to the online edition at www.harrodsburgherald.com.