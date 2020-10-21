Getting Ready For Halloween

Trick-or-Treating Times And Events To Celebrate The Halloween Season

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Mercer County is getting set for Halloween. Trick-or-treating hours for Harrodsburg and most of Mercer County on Saturday, Oct. 31, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In Burgin, trick-or-treating hours are from 6 to 8 p.m.

Many Halloween activities, including the annual Spooktacular Halloween parade and the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Main Street, are canceled. However, other events are happening, but in a different way this year.

One of the most popular local traditions, the performances of the Studio G Thriller Dancers, will be entirely online. According to Goldie Goldsmith-Vigneri, the owner of Studio G, a special video performance by the Thriller Dancers will be made available on Friday, Oct. 30, on the Studio G Facebook page and on Youtube.

The Harrodsburg Police Department has been forced to cancel some of the activities at this year’s Halloween Bash, but they will hold drive-thru trick-or-treating from 5–8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Other events, such as the pumpkin and costume contests, will take place, but will not be held in person.

Costume contest entries should be submitted by photo and emailed to [email protected], with the name and age of the child, contact information for the parents, and include a brief description of the character they are dressing up as. Costume contests and the age group for the child should be listed in the subject line.

Parents may also stop by the HPD with their little ghouls in costume on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 am to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a picture to be taken by police department staff for entry into the contest. In addition to receiving prizes, photos of the winning entries in both contests will be posted on the HPD Facebook page and at HPD headquarters during the Halloween Bash.

Costume contests age groups are as follows:

• Birth to age 2

• Age 3 – 5

• Age 6 – 9

• Age 10 – 12

One winner will be selected from each costume group.

Pumpkin carving & pumpkin painting contest information:

• Pumpkin carving is open to all ages

• Pumpkin painting is open only to ages 6 and under

Pumpkins must be turned in at the Harrodsburg Police Department (for judging) as follows:

• Thursday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

A first prize and a second prize will be awarded for each pumpkin group. The pumpkins will be displayed for viewing by the passing vehicles.

The Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open through Sunday, Nov. 1, Wednesday through Sunday.

Devine’s Field of Horror will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. For pricing, hours and other information, visit https://www.devinescornmaze.com.

Other Halloween events include:

• Shear Essence Salon and Salvisa Storage are offering a drive-thru trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at 5006 Louisville Road

For more information call Anita or Lee at 865-2002.

• J&K Automotive located at 1072 Danville Road will be holding a Trunk or Treat Cruise In on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m.

•The Carpenter’s Christian Church will be hosting a drive thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. Carpenter’s Christian is located at 1340 US 127 bypass.

Halloween Guidelines

Kentuckians are advised to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands often.

When trick-or-treating:

• Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or a table.

• Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.

• Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks do not count as a face covering.

• Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.

• Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.

• Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood. Do not travel to other neighborhoods.

• Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently-touched surfaces and before eating anything.

To view all the Halloween guidance, visit chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/cv19halloweenguidance.pdf.