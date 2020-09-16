Burrows Indicted For Last Month’s Downtown Rampage

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

A local man has been indicted after going on a drug-fueled rampage last month.

At around 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department responded to a report that a man had broken a window at West Factory Street and fled.

They located the suspect, identified as Kenneth Alan Ross Burrows, 31, of Harrodsburg, in the post office parking lot.

Burrows had had a busy night. According to court records, Burrows broke into one private residence and fled armed with a deadly weapon. In addition to attempting to break into the Harrodsburg Herald as well as several other businesses, residences and vehicles, he smashed out the front door at Sims Funeral Services.

Burrows also smashed the windshield of a cruiser at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and broke into the Mercer County Fiscal Courthouse, leaving behind what Judge-Executive Milward Dedman called “a bloody mess.”

In the uniform citation, police said Burrows “appeared to be under the influence of drugs due to his behavior and his disregard for the severity of his injuries.” Officers had to forcibly restrain him until he could be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Last week, Burrows was indicted by the Mercer Grand Jury. He is being charged with 1st-degree burglary, a class B felony, and two counts of 3rd-degree burglary, both class D felonies, for breaking into the private residence as well as Sims Funeral Services and the courthouse. He is also charged with six counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief, all class B misdemeanors, for damaging property owned by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Goodlett’s Auto Sales and several homes in downtown Harrodsburg. Finally, Burrows is being charged with theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, for stealing property valued less than $500 from a victim and for using physical force against the police officer who was trying to take him into custody. His bail was set at $20,000.

Patrolman Akio Tonge (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified against Burrows.

ASSAULT/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Charlie Richardson, 54, of 582 Marimon Avenue, is charged with 3rd-degree assault, a class B felony, and 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Richardson, who is being charged as a persistent felony offender, kicked Patrolman Jonathan Hale on Feb. 17. In addition, Richardson was found to have been in possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $20,000, with drug-related conditions: reporting to pretrial services, submitting to random drug testing and being involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Taylor Smith (HPD) testified.

• Freddie Hamilton III, 24, of 158 Wabash Drive, Lexington, is charged with 1st-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; 4th-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; and driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Hamilton caused more than $1,000 in damages to property owned by one person, intentionally caused a physical injury to another and was caught operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or another substance. All offenses occurred on June 13. Bail was set at $5,000. Dep. Tim Gambrell (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

DRUGS

• Demarkus Masterson, 32, of 119 Centre Estate Drive, Danville, is charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class C felony; 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia (straw), a class A misdemeanor. All three offenses occurred on March 16. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

• Candice Satterfield, 24, of 568 Belmont Street, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on March 16. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

• Lori Baker, 46, of 2260 New Dixville Road, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia ( a pipe), a class A misdemeanor. The offenses occurred on June 22. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Chief Brian Allen (HPD) testified.

BURGLARY/THEFT

• Jackson Coleman III, 35, of 136 Angel Falls Drive, Lexington, is charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class C felony; 3rd-degree burglary, a class D felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Coleman unlawfully entered privately owned property on Aug. 8 and used physical force against a police officer. Bail was set at $10,000. Patrolman Ridge Yeast (HPD) testified.

• Jason Tyler, 41, and Tiarra Bradshaw, 32, both of 426 West Main Street, Salvisa, and Donald Tyler, 67, of 430 Main Street, Salvisa, are charged with 2nd-degree burglary, a class C felony. In addition, Jason Tyler is also charged with two class A misdemeanors, 2nd-degree criminal mischief and 4th-degree assault. According to the indictment, Tyler, Bradshaw and Tyler unlawfully entered the victim’s dwelling house on March 1. Jason Tyler caused more than $500 in damage to the victim’s property and intentionally caused the victim physical injury. Bail for all three defendants was set at $10,000. Capt. Scott Elder (MCSO) testified.

• Lauren Arnold, 31, of 101 George Street, Berea, is charged with 3rd-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking, both class D felonies. Nicholas Gadd, 30, of 625 Flat Gap, Berea, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, a class D felony. According to the indictments, Arnold is charged with unlawfully entering Walmart. She and Gadd are both alleged to have taken merchandise worth $500 or more from the store. All the offenses occurred on Aug. 17. Bail for both was set at $5,000. Cpl. Richard Reilly (HPD) testified.

• Andrew Driscoll, 26, of 1440 New Dixville Road, is charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class D felony, and 3rd-degree criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Driscoll unlawfully entered the victim’s property on Aug. 10 and damaged the victim’s property. Bail was set at $5,000. Patrolman Andrew Lay (HPD) testified.

FLEEING THE POLICE

Bert Sykes, 42, of 195 Bowling Fork Road, Lookout, is charged with 1st-degree fleeing/evading police, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe), a class A misdemeanor; and two class B misdemeanors, driving under the influence and driving without insurance. According to the indictment, Sykes, who was impaired, disobeyed a police officer’s order to stop his motor vehcile and attempted to elude the police on June 5. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Josh Butcher (HPD) testified.

BAIL JUMPING

• Nicholas Votaw, 45, of 3175 Bohon Road, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Votaw failed to appear for a status hearing in the Mercer Circuit Court on Sept. 8. Bail was set at $5,000.

• Ashley Brown, 26, of 410 Bohon Road, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Brown failed to appear for a sentencing hearing in the Mercer Circuit Court on Sept. 8. Bail was set at $5,000.

• Keyausha Davis, 32, of 3106 Fawn Leap Drive, Lawrenceburg, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. Davis failed to appear for a pretrial conference in the Mercer Circuit Court on Sept. 8. Bail was set at $5,000.

FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

• Brandon Bottoms, 41, of 493 West Factory Street, is charged with flagrant nonsupport of his minor children, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Sept. 9. Nonrefundable bail was set at $5,000.

• Brandon DeWolfe, 36, of 418 Pope Avenue, is charged with flagrant nonsupport of his minor children, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Sept. 9. Nonrefundable bail was set at $5,000.