Mercer Receives $222,214 In CARES Act Funding

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Mercer County will receive over $200,000 in CARES Act funding through the state.

Last week, the Department for Local Government and Gov. Andy Beshear announced 18 central Kentucky governments had been approved to receive over $8.1 million in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

Mercer County is due to receive $222,214 for personal protection equipment, sanitizer, glass shields and payroll for emergency management professionals and the sheriff’s department.

“These funds have allowed us to continue providing public safety to our citizens during these trying times,” said Mercer County Judge-Executive Milward Dedman in a press release. “Our Emergency Medical Services have remained fully funded because of this money and our Sheriff’s Department continued to provide 24-hour protection. Without these dollars, none of this would have been possible due to reduced revenues in our General Fund and payroll tax collection.”

Dedman said the funding can’t be used for operations, only for COVID-19 related preventative measures such as overtime, personal protection equipment and for supplies such as the shields that have been installed throughout the fiscal courthouse. He said everything has to be approved by the state government in Frankfort before the county receives reimbursement.

Still, the judge was thankful for the help from the state.

“Every little bit helps,” Dedman said.