ALDI Recalls Bagged Peaches

ALDI is voluntarily recalling peaches from Wawona Packing Company due to possible Salmonella contamination.

ALDI has removed the peaches from stores in at least 20 states, including Kentucky. The items were also available for purchase through Instacart, an online grocery delivery service.

The affected products are Wawona Peaches that come in two-pound bags with a UPC code of 033383322001.

Consumers who purchased bagged peaches from ALDI stores from June 1, 2020m to present and cannot identify the brand are advised to throw the peaches away. According to the FDA, 68 people in nine states have fallen ill, with 14 hospitalizations. No one from Kentucky has reported being ill so far.

The FDA recommends that anyone who purchased the peaches use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the produce to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.

Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.

For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

For more information on the recall, visit fda.gov.