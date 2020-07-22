Cheer dreams come true for Begley

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Molly Begley has devoted her life to cheerleading, and now she has achieved her lifelong dream. Begley has accepted the opportunity to continue cheering at the University of Kentucky.

Cheerleading has been Begley’s life, and she has dreamt of being a University of Kentucky cheerleader since she was a little girl. All of her hard work and dedication has finally paid off and she is so relieved to accomplish this lifelong goal.

“I have prayed everyday for years to have the opportunity to cheer at the best cheerleading program in the nation. It really is the best feeling to know that all of my hard work has officially paid off. I have achieved my biggest goal and I can’t wait to get started with my new team.

Religion plays a big part in Begley’s life and she believes God has played a part in helping her up to this point; Begley also attributes her ability and courage to God.

“I think that God has helped me reach my goal. He has a plan for me and I would just pray every day that being a University of Kentucky cheerleader was in His plan for me. He gave me the strength, guidance, courage, and athletic ability to be a cheerleader for UK,” said Begley.

