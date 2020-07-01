City to take over collecting restaurant tax on July 1

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

At a special-called meeting Monday night, the Harrodsburg City Commission gave second reading to a restaurant tax ordinance.

The ordinance does not change the restaurant tax paid by diners, which will remain at three-percent. However, it empowers the City of Harrodsburg to collect the tax and dictates how the revenue is spent. The city will begin collecting the restaurant tax on July 1. Local eateries should submit their taxes for June to the tourist commission.

Under the new ordinance, the city will deduct penalties, fines and collection expenses and remit the revenue to the tourist commission, who will have sole discretion over how the money is spent.

Read the full story for subscribing to the online edition, only $24.95 a year! Click Here!